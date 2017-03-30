Wet Today With A Break Friday

The wet pattern continues today. We’ll have a brief break on Friday before more rain over the weekend.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Rain will gradually move out by early afternoon, with temperatures holding steady at 48.
Tonight: Cloudy and cool, with a low at 38.
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, with a high at 55.
Saturday and Sunday: Showers, with a high at 62.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Rain, mainly before 5pm, with a high near 48. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain before 7pm.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 61.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. High near 64.