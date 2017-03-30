Wet Today With A Break Friday

The wet pattern continues today. We’ll have a brief break on Friday before more rain over the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Rain will gradually move out by early afternoon, with temperatures holding steady at 48.

Tonight: Cloudy and cool, with a low at 38.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, with a high at 55.

Saturday and Sunday: Showers, with a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Rain, mainly before 5pm, with a high near 48. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain before 7pm.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 61.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. High near 64.