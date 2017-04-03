WIBW News Now!

Wet Today Through Wednesday

by on April 3, 2017 at 5:26 AM (2 hours ago)

A rainy first half of the week ahead, with no dry days until Thursday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Low pressure will lift from Oklahoma into eastern Kansas.   That will continue to bring us more showers and a few thunderstorms through early afternoon, with a high at 65.     

Tonight: A few scattered showers possible, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy, and another system moves in by afternoon with showers and thunderstorms and a high at 58. 
 
REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Periods of showers before 7am, then rain, mainly between 7am and 1pm. High near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain before 7pm, then isolated showers between 7pm and 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

