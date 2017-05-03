Wet Wednesday, but the sun is headed our way later in the week

The heavier rain will likely stay south of the capital city this morning.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Another disturbance gives us a second chance at storms this afternoon, but that will also be better to the south, with a high at 55.
Tonight: A few showers may stick around, with clouds taking most of the night to clear, with a low at 42.
Thursday: Sunny and windy, with a high at 68.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 72.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high at 60. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 44.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 68.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 72.