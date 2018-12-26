Wet Wednesday

It will feel more like fall than winter today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Occasional rain and breezy, with a high at 54.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and a low at 49.

Tomorrow: Showers and maybe a thunderstorm and windy, with a high at 57.

Friday: Colder, with a high at 32.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm, with a high at 55. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tonight: Rain, mainly before midnight, with a low at 44.

Tomorrow: A chance of rain before 5pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Increasing clouds, with a high at 45.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.