Wet week continues

Rain chances continue through the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers and a few storms, with a high at 68.

Tonight: More widespread rain moving in overnight, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: A warm front lifts into the region, with occasional rain and a high at 75.

Friday: Rain continues, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Cloudy, with a high at 66. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low at 63.

Tomorrow: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with a high at 78.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm, with a high at 80.