Header Weather


63°F
Overcast
Feels Like 63°
Winds NE 9 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Rain65°
61°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Thunderstorm77°
67°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Thunderstorm83°
55°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy74°
56°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear79°
53°

Wet week continues

by on October 4, 2017 at 5:15 AM (6 hours ago)

Rain chances continue through the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers and a few storms, with a high at 68.

Tonight: More widespread rain moving in overnight, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: A warm front lifts into the region, with occasional rain and a high at 75.

Friday: Rain continues, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Cloudy, with a high at 66. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low at 63.

Tomorrow: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with a high at 78.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm, with a high at 80.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.