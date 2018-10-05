Wet weekend ahead

The weekend will be wet, with a flood risk increasing as we get into next week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, with a chance of showers and storms developing later in the day, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Occasional rain and storms, with heavier rain possible overnight and a low at 52.

Tomorrow: Off and on showers, with a high at 58.

Sunday: Rain and not as cool, with a high at 69.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 77. Light southeast wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low at 50.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers likely between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm, with a high at 54.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 64.