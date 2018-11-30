Wet weekend ahead

A rainy weekend is on the way, with a slight chance of a turn to snow on Sunday night.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouding up. Drizzle this afternoon. High near 50.

Tonight: Rain and a few thunderstorms. Low in the mid 40’s.

Tomorrow: Windy with occasional rain. High in the mid 40’s.

Sunday: Slight chance of rain early. Colder. High in the low 40’s.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of rain between noon and 1pm, then areas of drizzle after 1pm. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high at 44. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog after midnight. Low at 36.

Tomorrow: Rain likely before 9am, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between 9am and 11am, then rain likely after 11am. Cloudy, with a high at 42.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain between 1pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 37.