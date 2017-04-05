Wet, Windy Weather Words for Wednesday

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Occasional rain this morning, and very windy, with a high at 55. North winds gusting 20-40 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers end, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 60.

Friday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 65.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 61. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 34.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 62.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.