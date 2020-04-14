WeTopeka freely delivers items to Topeka-area families in need
Community Action, Inc. today announced a new partnership to launch WeTopeka Essentials Delivery (or “WeTopeka” for short), a new temporary service aimed at providing resource relief to those adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WeTopeka is a volunteer delivery service which delivers groceries and essential items straight to their doorstep of people and families in need, at no additional cost.
“People are cautious right now about going into crowded places like supermarkets and grocery stores, but still need to make sure their homes are stocked with the essentials they need to stay healthy and safe,” says Joel Soderling, program director for WeTopeka. “WeTopeka can help bridge that gap without putting additional burdens on those in our community most affected by the quarantine.”
The program, borne out of a community-wide conversation of how to respond to changes caused by the pandemic,
touts the following benefits:
• Delivery and personal shopper costs are waived for qualifying individuals/families.
• Helps minimize community exposure to COVID-19, both for families and for workers.
• Allows individuals a safe way to get involved in serving their community.
To see if you qualify for delivery assistance, contact Community Action at 785-836-4500 or visit the CapFed Community Care Station, located at 2915 SW Wanamaker Road, to apply.
Deliveries will be available starting Wednesday, April 15th. WeTopeka maintains strict volunteer adherence to all CDC and State guidelines to maximize safety during each and every delivery.
WeTopeka is currently accepting donations via Community Action at www.WeFightPoverty.org, and through check donations at the Community Care Station.
If you would like to volunteer as a driver, to donate to the program, or to refer someone in need, please visit WeTopeka’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WeTopeka, their website at www.wetopeka.org.