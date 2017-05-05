What’s Cookin’ with Chef Kyle – Cinco de Mayo edition

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo all weekend with a plate of delicious homemade Pork Carnitas.
WIBW News Now’s Danielle Norwood joined Hy-Vee’s Chef Kyle in the kitchen to walk you through this simple, yet delicious recipe.
Fire Spice
- 3 tablespoons Paprika
- 1 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
- 1 tablespoon Chili Powder
- 1 tablespoon Salt
- 1 tablespoon Garlic Powder
- 1 tablespoon Black Pepper
- 1 tablespoon Oregano
Pork Carnitas
- 2 lbs. Diced Pork
- 2 tablespoon Fire Spice
- Juice of 1 lime
- Juice of 1 orange
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 5 minced garlic cloves
- 18 oz. of Cola (plus water to cover)
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil