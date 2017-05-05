WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


74°F
Clear
Feels Like 74°
Winds NNW 9 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear76°
50°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear78°
49°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear80°
59°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy85°
60°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear85°
62°

What’s Cookin’ with Chef Kyle – Cinco de Mayo edition

by on May 5, 2017 at 5:13 PM (2 hours ago)

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo all weekend with a plate of delicious homemade Pork Carnitas.

WIBW News Now’s Danielle Norwood joined Hy-Vee’s Chef Kyle in the kitchen to walk you through this simple, yet delicious recipe.

Fire Spice

  • 3 tablespoons Paprika
  • 1 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
  • 1 tablespoon Chili Powder
  • 1 tablespoon Salt
  • 1 tablespoon Garlic Powder
  • 1 tablespoon Black Pepper
  • 1 tablespoon Oregano

Pork Carnitas

  • 2 lbs. Diced Pork
  • 2 tablespoon Fire Spice
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Juice of 1 orange
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon cumin
  • 5 minced garlic cloves
  • 18 oz. of Cola (plus water to cover)
  • 4 tablespoons vegetable oil