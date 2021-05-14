Wheat Crop Looking Good

Kansas farmers are expected to harvest a bountiful winter wheat crop this season, according to a recently-released government forecast.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service estimated that the Kansas wheat crop will come in at 331 million bushels, up 18% from last year’s crop.
It forecast 48 bushels per acre average yields in the state, an increase of 3 bushels from last year.
The agency also estimated that 6.9 million acres will be harvested in Kansas.
That is 650,000 more acres of wheat than a year ago.
Its projections are based on May 1 crop conditions.
Soybeans planted was 27%, ahead of 21% last year, and 12% average.
Corn planted was 54%, near the 58% of last year and 55% average.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 6% very short, 23% short, 68% adequate, and 3% surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 21% short, 68% adequate, and 3% surplus.