      Breaking News
Kansas State Fair Cancelled

Wheat Harvest Down From Last Year

Jul 13, 2020 @ 4:30am

The latest government report shows that Kansas farmers are harvesting fewer bushels of winter wheat this year.

The latest forecast, based on crop conditions July 1, revises the government’s earlier estimate downward to 307 million bushels in Kansas, according to the Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

That is 9% fewer bushels than were cut last year in the state.

The new forecast is based on an average yield of 48 bushels per acre, down 4 bushels from 2019.

It estimates growers in Kansas will cut 6.4 million acres of wheat, down 2% from last year.

The report also estimated oat production in the state at 2.42 million bushels, up 110% from last year.

