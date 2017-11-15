Wheatfield Village project gets tax incentive approval

A 7 – 2 vote from the Topeka City Council Tuesday night meant good news for the developers behind the Wheatfield Village project.

The city’s governing body approved a tax incentive package for the mixed-use complex that will, if built, will fill the nearly vacant space on the northwest corner of SW 29th and Fairlawn restaurants, a movie theater, hotel and an apartment complex.

City Manager Brent Trout says the project will come with an estimated $93 million price tag. Development firm 29 Fairlawn LLC has agreed to spend a minimum of $40 million on the project.

“The City of Topeka is not issuing bonds for this project, loaning money or providing up for an upfront grants to develop for this project,” said Trout.

The tax incentives being offered will come from reimbursements through the tax increment finance district and the community improvement district. The developers will be reimbursed around $15 million through property and sales tax increases within the district and a 2-percent cut of sales taxes from Wheatfield Village businesses over the next 20 years.

The City will fund road improvements at the intersection of SW 29th and Fairlawn through a half-cent sales tax increase, said Trout.

Public comment came from Bob Johnson, who appeared on behalf of Jim Klausman – one of two developers who formed 29 Fairlawn exclusively for the project. Johnson says Wheatfield Village will be Topeka’s first large-scale mixed use complex.

“This is also unique because, as the City Manager mentioned, there is no bond risk being requested of the City to be a part of the financing package,” said Johnson. “It is, as I said, a pay-as-you go project; which means the project generates tax increment on top of what was there when the TIF district was created. That increment can be utilized to reimburse statutorily eligible costs. If there is no increment generated or there’s less than what we project, the City is not obligated to reimburse the developer for anything.”

According to Trout, 29 Fairlawn LLC is not obligated to finish the project, but must spend the agreed upon $40 million on or before the pre-determined completion date. 29 Fairlawn LLC says the bulk of the work should be done by the end of next year, with additional projects completed by 2020.

Johnson says Wheatfield Village could provide a significant boost to the City’s economy.

“If we’re offered the opportunity here to move forward with this project, it will create significant investment in the City. It will create jobs, a large amount of transient guest tax directly for the City and will also prevent sales and sales tax leakage to other communities,” said Johnson. “We believe this project will lead to further economic investment and development in the City. We think it’ll be a spur, a frontier for future projects in the City.”

City councilwomen Sandra Clear and Sylvia Ortiz voted against approving the tax incentives. Ortiz dissented because Klausman owes the City nearly $400,000 dollars from a housing development in southwest Topeka.

Clear said the City should focus on one project at a time – specifically the current downtown revitalization effort – before digging its heels into another costly project.

District 9 Councilman Richard Harmon did not attend last night’s meeting.

Image: City of Topeka/Google Maps