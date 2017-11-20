Wheel man in cell phone store robbery pleads guilty

An Illinois man pleaded guilty Monday to being the getaway driver in a Kansas robbery that is part of a multi state scheme.

Thirty-four-year-old Terry Curtis of Rockford, Illinois, pleaded guilty to one count of commercial robbery. In his plea, he admitted that he was involved on September 14, 2016 when four men robbed the Verizon Wireless store at 10621 Village West Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas. Two of the robbers entered the store, followed two minutes later by the other two. The robbers locked the door and ordered the employees and a customer into a break room. The robbers ordered them to lay face down on the floor and tied their hands behind their backs. The robbers forced an employee to open a safe before they fled the store with phones and cash worth $53,000. Eventually, an employee managed to get loose and call police.

Investigators used surveillance photos from the robbery to tie the Kansas City robbery to a similar robbery weeks earlier at an AT&T Store in Rochester, Minnesota. They also received an anonymous call that led them to one of the co-defendants who was on parole in Illinois.

During the investigations, agents learned that some of the defendants in the Verizon robbery were part of a group involved in dozens of similar robberies in several states.

Curtis’ sentencing will be set for a later date. Both parties have agreed to recommend 72 months in federal prison. Four co-defendants are awaiting trial.