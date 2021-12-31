When A New Car Isn’t New

The Sedgwick County District Attorney is warning consumers that not all new cars may be new.
The District Attorney’s Office investigated a complaint involving the sale of a “new” automobile by a local car dealer.
The investigation learned the dealership failed to disclose to the buyer that a new vehicle had been stolen from their lot, damaged while not in their possession, and repaired after it was recovered.
The buyer only learned this information when he later attempted to trade in the vehicle at another dealership.
The District Attorney says to be sure to ask the seller if the car has been damaged or stolen before you buy any vehicle, whether new or used.
The Kansas Consumer Protection Act requires suppliers to disclose to consumers all material facts.
Based on the voluntary actions of the dealer – including a refund to the consumer – the matter was closed without any admission of fault.