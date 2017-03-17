WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


72°F
Clear
Feels Like 72°
Winds North 13 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy72°
37°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear66°
46°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy84°
56°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy73°
46°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast57°
40°

Where’s My Refund? The IRS Knows

by on March 17, 2017 at 3:13 PM (2 hours ago)

Eighty-six percent of all the tax returns filed thus far with the Internal Revenue Service have refunds coming.

“You need to check on your refund, if you want to know when you’re going to get it,” said spokesman Michael Devine. “The simplest way to do that is the Where’s My Refund tool. You can find that on irs.gov, or there’s an IRS ToGo mobile app, or you can even call us if you wanted to at 800-829-1954.”

Any one of those tools needs exactly the same three pieces of information.

“You just need the primary Social Security number, that’s the first one on the tax return, the filing status and the exact dollar amount of the refund,” said Devine. “With those three pieces of information, the system will tell you whether we’ve received your return, whether your return has been approved and whether or not your refund has been sent.”

It’s also not something you need to spend a ton of time on each day.

“That system only updates once a day,” said Devine. “It really doesn’t make any sense to check it three or four times. It updates about 3:00 in the morning, so if you check it before you go to work. It’s going to say exactly the same thing when you come home.”

If you haven’t filed your return yet, you can still file for free at irs.gov.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.