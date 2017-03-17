Where’s My Refund? The IRS Knows

Eighty-six percent of all the tax returns filed thus far with the Internal Revenue Service have refunds coming.

“You need to check on your refund, if you want to know when you’re going to get it,” said spokesman Michael Devine. “The simplest way to do that is the Where’s My Refund tool. You can find that on irs.gov, or there’s an IRS ToGo mobile app, or you can even call us if you wanted to at 800-829-1954.”

Any one of those tools needs exactly the same three pieces of information.

“You just need the primary Social Security number, that’s the first one on the tax return, the filing status and the exact dollar amount of the refund,” said Devine. “With those three pieces of information, the system will tell you whether we’ve received your return, whether your return has been approved and whether or not your refund has been sent.”

It’s also not something you need to spend a ton of time on each day.

“That system only updates once a day,” said Devine. “It really doesn’t make any sense to check it three or four times. It updates about 3:00 in the morning, so if you check it before you go to work. It’s going to say exactly the same thing when you come home.”

If you haven’t filed your return yet, you can still file for free at irs.gov.