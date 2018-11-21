Whether holiday decorating or cooking, be watchful for fire risk, says Safe Kids Kansas

It may be tradition to use candles in your holiday decorating, but it’s important to do so safely.

“Candles are widely used in homes around the holidays,” said Cherie Sage with Safe Kids Kansas. “December is the peak month for home candle fires. In fact, the National Fire Protection Association says that 2 out of every 5 home decoration fires are started by a candle.”

Consider flameless candles, but if that simply won’t work, you have to stay with them. A candle should not be lit if no adult is in the room.

“Make sure that they’re at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn,” Sage said. “Definitely make sure you’re blowing them out when you leave the room or when you go to bed.”

It’s also important to stay safe in the kitchen, as cooking is another way holiday fires can start.

“Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries,” said Sage. “Most of those cooking fires involve the stove top. You want to keep that counter space nearby your stove top free from anything that can catch fire. Make sure you’re not leaving the house. You may have forgotten that one ingredient. You’re tempted to just kind of leave things cooking and make a quick trip to the store. It’s best to phone a friend or call a family member to have them take care of that for you.”

Keep a kid-free zone at least three feet around the stove and also keep little ones away from any area where hot food and drinks will be served from. Also, don’t cook and hold little ones at the same time, but involve them in preparation of things like salads, where the food being prepared isn’t a burn or fire risk.