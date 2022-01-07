Which Cars Are Being Stolen in Kansas

Nationwide, 2020 saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade and – given that the upward trend continued through 2021 – AAA is urging vehicle owners to take steps to keep their vehicle secure.
Gary Tomes, spokesperson for AAA Insurance in Kansas, says “More often than not, vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity. Lock your car, take your keys and take that opportunity away.”
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, almost 9,500 Kansans reported their vehicles stolen in 2020 – a nearly 15% increase as compared to 2019.
The top ten vehicles reported stolen in Kansas were full size Ford pickups, full size Chevrolet pickups, full size Dodge pickups, the Honda Accord and the Honda Civic, the full size GMC pickup, the Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, Ford Fusion, and the Chevrolet Impala.
Auto liability insurance is required in all 50 states, but coverage against theft – comprehensive coverage – is optional.