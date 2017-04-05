White House, lawmakers adrift over reviving health bill

The Trump administration and Republican lawmakers plan to continue their uphill effort to exhume the House GOP’s all-but-buried health care bill.

But the party seems adrift and divided for now over how to reshape it to attract enough votes to muscle it through the chamber.

White House officials and leading legislators plan to resume talks Wednesday.

They huddled for two hours in a Capitol basement meeting room. But they failed to cut a deal on a White House proposal to let states seek federal permission to

drop coverage mandates that President Barack Obama’s health care law slapped on insurers.

The White House offers got an uneven reception earlier from GOP moderates and conservatives. That dimmed prospects they could salvage one of their leading

legislative priorities.