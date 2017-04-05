WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


51°F
Overcast
Feels Like 51°
Winds North 25 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain58°
38°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear60°
34°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear65°
50°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear75°
63°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy77°
55°

White House, lawmakers adrift over reviving health bill

by on April 5, 2017 at 9:51 AM (2 hours ago)

The Trump administration and Republican lawmakers plan to continue their uphill effort to exhume the House GOP’s all-but-buried health care bill.

But the party seems adrift and divided for now over how to reshape it to attract enough votes to muscle it through the chamber.

White House officials and leading legislators plan to resume talks Wednesday.

They huddled for two hours in a Capitol basement meeting room. But they failed to cut a deal on a White House proposal to let states seek federal permission to
drop coverage mandates that President Barack Obama’s health care law slapped on insurers.

The White House offers got an uneven reception earlier from GOP moderates and conservatives. That dimmed prospects they could salvage one of their leading
legislative priorities.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.