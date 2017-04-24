WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


63°F
Clear
Feels Like 63°
Winds South 9 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy76°
45°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain51°
37°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy63°
48°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy68°
47°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain56°
42°

White Sox Pound Royals

by on April 24, 2017 at 10:43 PM (3 hours ago)

Matt Davidson had two hits and three RBIs in an eight-run sixth, Chicago’s highest-scoring inning in five years, and the White Sox routed the struggling Kansas City Royals 12-1 on Monday night.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-0) lowered his ERA to 2.00, allowing an unearned run and two hits in eight innings.

Davidson set a career-high with three hits and tied his best with four RBIs. Melky Cabrera, Todd Frazier and Tyler Saladino drove in two runs each for the White Sox, who out-hit the Royals 15-2.

Chicago put together its high-scoring inning since a nine-run fifth against Texas on July 3, 2012. The Royals have lost five straight and scored a major league-low 47 runs.

Jason Vargas (3-1) gave up four runs – three earned – and seven hits in five innings. His ERA rose from a big league-best 0.44 to 1.40.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.