Whiting Cowboy Leads Fort Scott College To Oklahoma Rodeo Victory

By Frank J. Buchman
Cable Wareham, Whiting, is continuing his high school championship saddle bronc riding skills in college.
The 2020 National High School Saddle Bronc Riding champion, Wareham is now on the Fort Scott Community College Men’s Rodeo Team.
At the recent National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) sanctioned Southeastern Oklahoma State University Rodeo in Durant, Oklahoma, Wareham led Fort Scott to a first place men’s team finish.
Winning both the long go-round with 80-points and the short go-round, 84-points, Wareham was the saddle bronc riding average champion.
Seventeen Kansas and Oklahoma colleges and university are in the NIRA Central Plains Region with only one more rodeo this fall. Six region rodeos are scheduled in the spring including Fort Scott, Garden City, Hays and Manhattan.
