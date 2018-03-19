WIBW Attracts Bidders From Afar To Farm Retirement Auction

“Lean, clean and green John Deere tractors, a combine and equipment” was the special auction offering advertised on 580 WIBW radio.

“Bidders came from 13 states, Kansas throughout the Midwest to the East Coast,” said Dave Webb of Webb & Associates Auctions & Appraisal at Stilwell.

It was the farm retirement auction for Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Gretencord near Princeton in Franklin Country.

With a “Good day” from Col. Webb, the auction opened with a pledge of allegiance and prayer.

“It was a cloudy Saturday morning in eastern Kansas with a brisk north wind, but that didn’t prevent the buyers for this type of equipment from attending,” Webb said. “There were people in attendance from three years old to 80 years of age.

“People came from many miles around with pickups lined up as far as the eye could see up and down the road,” according to Webb.

“Many others took part in on-line bidding from far distance states to purchase the well cared for equipment in this auction,” he added.

“Bidding was brisk for the quality equipment, and values were strong for good equipment,” Webb verified.

An added attraction for many attending the auction was the display of sale bills Marvin Gretencord had saved from farm auctions for his grandparents, parents, uncles and great uncles.

“You could see what they were selling typical of the era with the items sold,” Webb pointed out. “Mr. Gretencord then included his sale bill in the group to show a complete family history of auctions.”

Dave and Wendy Webb visited with Mr. and Mrs. Gretencord at end of the very successful, satisfying farm retirement auction.