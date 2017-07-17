WIBW News Now to debut The Danielle Norwood show on Monday

The area’s longest running news radio station is bringing live and local back to its afternoon programming.

WIBW News Now on Monday will launch The Danielle Norwood Show. The live, hour-long talk show will offer listeners a break from politics and “hard news,” focusing instead on human interest and community-based topics.

Host Danielle Norwood is a Denver, Colorado native who grew up in Salina with her grandmother and great-grandmother. She started her lifelong career in radio during her sophomore year in high school and was working fulltime in the industry by the age of 19.

“I started out with an afternoon show in country radio,” said Norwood. “My favorite part of what I do is being able to connect with our listeners; sharing stories and laughter. And that’s why this show is a perfect fit.”

Norwood came to Topeka in March of this year and has already become a familiar and friendly voice through her numerous segments on the WIBW News Day Now.

Co-hosting The Danielle Norwood Show is another relative newcomer to WIBW News Now.

Phil Morris was born in Holton and got his start in radio at Johnson County Community College before moving to Chicago to further his studies. While in the Windy City, Phil graduated from Northeastern Illinois University and worked as an intern for the Mancow Morning Show.

“Since I started my career in radio, my main goal has been to get on-air,” said Morris. “I want to thank WIBW News Now and Danielle for giving me the opportunity to check something off of my bucket list. Tell your family; tell your friends; tell complete strangers about The Danielle Norwood Show. We’re going to have fun doing this show and it’d be better if you were along for the ride.”

The Danielle Norwood Show will air live on weekdays from noon – 1 p.m. on AM 580, 104.9 FM and can be streamed online at WIBWNewsNow.com.