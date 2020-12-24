      Weather Alert

WIBW Radio/KAN Ag Issues Podcast: Kelly Lenz Looks Back at the Pleasant Valley Gang

Dec 24, 2020 @ 9:57am

Former long time Farm Director for 580 WIBW/Kansas Agriculture Network, Kelly Lenz joined us on the Christmas Eve edition of the Ag Issues program. We looked back at 2020 and Kelly gave his Santa wish list for 2021. We also looked back at a long time staple of WIBW Radio farm programming, the Pleasant Valley Gang. Kelly looked back at their career and each member of the group, Bill Kirk, Miss Elsa and Edmund Denney.  As a bonus, we’ve added bonus tracks of some of the Pleasant Valley Gang’s songs throughout the years.

 

