WIBW Radio/KAN Bonus Podcast: Mike Torrey Remembering Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh
Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh, whose remarkable career in agricultural policy at Kansas State University spanned nearly a half-century, died Nov. 2 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
He was 78 years old.
The charismatic Flinchbaugh was well known as one of the United States’ leading experts on agricultural policy and agricultural economics. For more than four decades, he was a top adviser to politicians of both major political parties, including secretaries of agriculture, chairs of the U.S. House and Senate Agriculture committees, and numerous senators and state governors.
Flinchbaugh was involved to some degree in every U.S. farm bill written since 1968, and served on many national boards, advisory groups and task forces, providing input on domestic food and agricultural policy.
He served as the chairman of the Commission on 21st Century Production Agriculture, which was authorized in the 1996 Federal Activities Inventory Reform, or FAIR, Act, also known as the Freedom to Farm Act.
This morning, we spoke with one of his former students and has worked for many years in Washington DC. Here’s our conversation, remembering Dr. Flinchbaugh, with Mike Torrey, Principal of Michael Torrey Associates in Washington DC.