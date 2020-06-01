WIBW Radio/KAN Podacast: Roger McEowen, Kansas Farm Bureau Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law
Roger McEowen, Kansas Farm Bureau Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. He discussed several recent cases including a couple of bankruptcy cases. One was that the Farm Service Agency was not entitled to Set-Off subsidy payments and another was on a Chapter 12 bankruptcy debtor barred from receiving a PPP loan. Another case involved the court enjoins discriminatory tax treatment by the Kansas Department of Revenue. Another case discussed was on a complaint that inadequately identifying a seller of defective seed. McEowen also answered the question of the connection between Dicamba, peaches and a defective Ferrari.