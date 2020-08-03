WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Alpha Media Topeka Meteorologist Dan Holiday
Alpha Media Topeka Meteorologist Dan Holiday, with The Storm Report, joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. He discussed why we’ve seen the unseasonably cooler weather over the weekend and into the early part of the week. He also looked at the change to a wetter pattern we’ve seen across several portions of Kansas the past couple of weeks. Holiday looked at what we’ll see weather wise here in the next couple of weeks and also looked at why we’ve seen an active tropical season in 2020.