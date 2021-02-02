WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: AlphaMedia Topeka Meteorologist Dan Holiday w/The Storm Report
Alpha Media Topeka Meteorologist Dan Holiday with The Storm Report, joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. He looked back at the month of January and commented on what parts of Kansas got beneficial moisture and other parts of the state that are still extremely dry. Holiday also talked about the larger drought area that is entrenched in most of the southwestern United States and extends up in the southern part of the Rocky Mountains and extends into portions of western Kansas, western Nebraska and into western parts of Texas. We also got an outlook for this week’s weather including arctic air which will come down into Kansas later in the week. Holiday also discussed the current La Nina weather pattern we’re seeing right now and when we might start to see changes in that pattern.