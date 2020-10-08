WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: AlphaMedia Topeka Meteorologist Dan Holiday
AlphaMedia Topeka Meteorologist Dan Holiday with The Storm Report joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. He commented on why we’ve seen the drier and warmer than normal weather pattern across Kansas the past few weeks and looked at areas of the state that are now well behind normal for precipitation through this time of year. Holiday says changes are on the way with more seasonal temperatures expected for the coming week. He also looked at when we will start to see chances for moisture increase across the state. Holiday also looked at the latest status of Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico and when and where it will make landfall in the U.S. He also commented on if the wildfires we’ve seen in 2020, have affected weather in some areas of the United States.