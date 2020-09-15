WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: American Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Dale Moore
Dale Moore, Executive vice president of the American Farm Bureau Federation joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. Moore discussed several topics including EPA’s recent decision on the denial of 54 of 68 pending gap-year small refinery exemptions to oil refiners. He also discussed the 14 retroactive waiver requets that remain under review and the fact that EPA has not ruled on 31 waiver requests under consideration for 2019 and 2020. Moore also discussed the latest on a potential announcement from USDA on a second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.