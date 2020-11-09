WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: American Farm Bureau’s Ryan Yates
Ryan Yates, Managing Director of Public Policy with American Farm Bureau, joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. The week after the election, Yates talked about how busy it will be during the lame duck session of Congress. They will have to fund the government past the December 11 deadline before the governement shuts down. Yates also looked at the chances for Congress to pass another COVID-19 relief package during the lame duck session. He also weighed on the changes that will be coming to the agriculture committees including new chairs for both the House and Senate Ag Committees. Yates also commented on AFBF working with both parties and they’re intent to do so in the upcoming Biden Administration.