WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Carly Whorton. Co-Owner and General Manager of Cecil K’s Hometown Market in Holton
Carly Whorton, co-owner and store manager of Cecil K’s Hometown Market in Holton, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. Whorton talked about their situation they’ve been going through the last eight days with the Coronavirus situation and how its affected their operations and how they manage the grocery store. She also talked about how their supplier has handled the situation and how it’s forced them to change their operation with them now having to close the store to people coming into the store and having to use curbside or delivery service to customers. Whorton also talked about the food supply and what she has seen with customers buying habits during the Coronavirus situation.