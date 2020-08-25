WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Chris Novak, President And CEO of CropLife America
Chris Novak, President and CEO of CropLife America joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. He commented on the recent announcement by Mexican President Obrador that Mexico will gradually phase out the use of glyphosate by the time the current administration ends in late 2024. Novak commented on the fact that this isn’t first time we’ve seen this noting the EU has had bans in place similar to those. Novak also discussed the recent legislation offered in Congress that calls for the United States to adopt European standards and provisions when it comes to the use of pesticides.