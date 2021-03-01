WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Christian Calliham Previews the 2021 Aggieville Showdown on April 17
Christian Calliham, Aggieville Showdown Founder and General Manager joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. The rescheduled date from the originally plannced 2020 Aggieville Showdown, is set for April 17. The Aggieville Showdown will feature exhibitors from across the country who compete for large cash prizes and the opportunity to show their cattle at a Grand Drive event in the Aggieville Business District in Manhattan. Calliham gives us a rundown of the Showdown events taking place on April 17.