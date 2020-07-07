WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Clay Wilson Previews the Santa Fe Trail Ranch Rodeo, July 10-11 in Council Grove
Clay Wilson, President of the Morris County Youth Rodeo Association joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. He previewed the upcoming Santa Fe Trail Ranch Rodeo being held July 10-11 at the arena east of Council Grove just off Highway 56. Events will begin at 7:00 pm each night. Wilson also previewed the Junior Ranch Rodeo which will take place Saturday morning, the 11th, at 10. Entries are still open for the junior rodeo and can be made by contacting Wilson at 785-466-1359. Tickets for the ranch rodeo will be at the arena each night.