WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Darin Newsom Comments on Commodity Markets
Darin Newsom, President of Darin Newsom Analysis, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. The discussion focused on the commodity markets including the wheat market keeping close watch on the forecast of freezing temperatures the next few nights into Kansas and parts of Oklahoma and Texas. Newsom commented on Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting taking place and what it will take for a deal to get done to cut oil production. He also looked at the corn market and the struggles it has seen the past weeks. Newsom also looked at how much demand and trade is affecting the soybean market. He also looked at the livestock markets and the number of factors that have caused the steep downturn in prices and whether or not it may still go lower.