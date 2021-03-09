      Weather Alert

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Doug Watson with KDHE Discusses the Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan

Mar 9, 2021 @ 10:35am

Douglas Watson, Chief, Air Monitoring and Planning Section and Meteorologist with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. Watson discussed the Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan which was developed in an attempt to balance the need for prescribed fire in the Flint Hills with the need for clean air in downwind communities. The website, www.ksfire.org contains links to training, regulations, policies, publications, a modeling tool and other links to guide people looking for information on smoke management.

 

You May Also Like
Kansas House Passes Informed Student Bill
Kansas Senate Sending Kids Back to School
Often Forgotten Always Inadequately Recognized, Buffalo Soldiers History To Be Reflected During Equifest Of Kansas
WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Corn Growers Association Board Member and NCGA Corn Board Member Dennis McNinch
Kansas House Approves Citizenship Tests in Schools