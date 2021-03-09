WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Doug Watson with KDHE Discusses the Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan
Douglas Watson, Chief, Air Monitoring and Planning Section and Meteorologist with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. Watson discussed the Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan which was developed in an attempt to balance the need for prescribed fire in the Flint Hills with the need for clean air in downwind communities. The website, www.ksfire.org contains links to training, regulations, policies, publications, a modeling tool and other links to guide people looking for information on smoke management.