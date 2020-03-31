WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: DTN Staff Reporter Todd Neeley
Todd Neeley, reporter with DTN/The Progressive Farmer, joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. During the COVID 19 Pandemic, Neeley talked about how it’s affected their operations at DTN. He also went into detail on the latest concerning the case in the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, concerning small-refinery exemptions and the next EPA announced late last week on the SRE’s following a recent decision by the Trump Administration not to appeal a recent court case. Neeley also updated how the COVID 19 Pandemic as well as the current price war, in the Crude Oil market between Saudi Arabia and Russia, is effecting the ethanol industry. Neeley also looked yet another court case concerning EPA and glyphosate.