WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: DTN/The Progressive Farmer Journalist Todd Neeley
Todd Neeley, DTN/The Progressive Farmer journalist, joined us on Wednesday’s Ag Issues program. Neeley commented on several stories including EPA’s Tuesday announcement on Dicamba as well as a group of Republican Senators asking EPA to waive the 2021 RFS requirements. He also commented on how the pandemic showed weaknesses in both the food and nutrition chains and also commented on a recent announcement by ADM that they will be partnering with Marfrig to form a plant-based foods business. Neeley also discussed on how agriculture will be affected by the outcome the 2020 Presdential election.