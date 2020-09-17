WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: DTN/The Progressive Farmer Staff Reporter Todd Neeley
Todd Neeley, Staff Reporter with DTN/The Progressive Farmer, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. Neeley discussed the Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement on Monday, on the denial of 54 of 68 pending gap-year small refinery exemptions to oil refiners. He also talked about what may happen with the 14 retroactive waiver requests that are still under review and the 31 waiver requests under consideration for 2019 and 2020 that EPA has yet to rule on. Neeley also discussed the reports that the Trump Administration may be looking at cash payments to U.S. oil refiners that were denied exemptions .