WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast; DTN/The Progressive Farmer Writer Todd Neeley
Todd Neeley, with DTN/The Progressive Farmer, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. The discussion focused on a couple of different fronts. Neeley discussed the decision by former EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler to grant three small-refinery exemptions on Tuesday, the day before the Biden Administration took over. He discussed what groups, like the Renewable Fuels Association and others may need to do in court to overturn the deccision. Neeley also talked about what may be done by the Biden Administration with regards to the RFS. He also discussed what the Biden Administration may do concerning water issues and agriculture and whether that may include bringing back another version of the Obama-era WOTUS rules.