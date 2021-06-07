      Weather Alert

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Ernie Minton, Dean of the College of Agriculture at Kansas State University

Jun 7, 2021 @ 9:34am

Ernie Minton, Dean of the College of Agriculture at Kansas State University, joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. The discussion focused on the research facilities are threatening the future of American agriculture, our state and national economy, and our ability to provide new scientific discoveries. Dean Minton also discussed how the nation’s land-grant colleges and universities are working together to have food and agriculture research facilities included in any future infrastructure plan.

 

