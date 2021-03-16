WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Greg Doering with Kansas Farm Bureau Previews Upcoming KFB Legal Foundation Webinars
Greg Doering, with Kansas Farm Bureau, joined us on the second part of Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. He discussed the upcoming webinars being put on by the Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation. The next two will be on Wednesday, March 31 and will cover Farm Bankruptcy along with Farm Stress and Mental Health. Webinar participants must be a current KFB member to register, but the webinar will be provided free of charge to participants not seeking CLE credit, and for $25 per CLE credit hour for attorneys seeking CLE credit (when credit is approved by the Kansas CLE Commission).