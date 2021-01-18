      Breaking News
WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Josh Roe with Kansas Corn

Jan 18, 2021 @ 10:48am

Josh Roe, Vice President of Market Development and Policy joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. Roe commented on the three virtual Kansas Corn Schools coming up on January 21, February 4 and 11. He also commented on the Kansas Corn Growers Association annual meeting and Kansas Corn Symposium coming up on January 28. Roe also looked at the latest USDA report on Kansas corn production.  He also commented on exports, the ethanol pump grant program and E15.

 

