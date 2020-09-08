WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: K-State Animal Sciences and Industry Professor Dale Blasi
Dale Blasi, K-State Animal Sciences and Industry professor and beef cattle extension specialist joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. He previewed the 21st Annual Kansas State University Beef Stocker Virtual Field Day, on Thursday, October 1. Blasi says like previous years, they will still provide the latest information on marketing, nutrition, health and technology for attendees to apply to their operation just in a little different format this year. Registration is free and they encourage you to register online by September 24 by going to ksubeef.org.