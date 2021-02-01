WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas 1st District Congressman Tracey Mann
Kansas 1st District Congressman Tracey Mann joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. The Congressman looked back at his first month serving in Congress. He also talked about being named to the House Agriculture Committee as well as the House Veterans Affairs Committee and what are his priorities for each of those committees. Congressman Mann also gave updates with regards to COVID-19 vaccine distributions across the 1st District. He also updated on when the House may start debate on President Biden’s COVID relief package. The Congressman also gave his thoughts on the second impeachment of President Trump and also gave his thoughts on opportunities to work together in Congress.