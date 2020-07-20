WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Animal Health Commissioner Dr. Justin Smith
Dr. Justin Smith, Kansas Animal Health Commissioner for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. He updated the latest on the outbreak of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus confirmed in 10 Kansas counties. He expects more Kansas counties will be confirmed this week as having VSV. Dr. Smith also talked about the process of their procedures, once his department has received word of potential VSV cases. He also commented on looking at patterns as to why we’ve seen the cases of VSV where we have in the state. Dr. Smith also commented on the confirmed case of Chronic Wasting Disease found in a captive Cervid herd in Osage County this past week.