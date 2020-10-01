WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Cooperative Council President/CEO Brandi Miller
Brandi Miller, President and CEO of the Kansas Cooperative Council, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. We discussed how the Kansas Cooperative Council members have been doing during the pandemic and what has changed as far as their daily operations are concerned. The month of October has been designated as National Co-op month and Miller also talked about all the great activities Co-op members do across Kansas highlighting their local communities in many ways.