WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Corn Growers Association Board Member and NCGA Corn Board Member Dennis McNinch
Dennis McNinch, a farmer from Utica, serves on the Kansas Corn Growers Association Board, is a Kansas Corn Commissioner and serves on the National Corn Growers Association Board of Directors, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. The 2021 Commodity Classic is being held virtually this week and McNinch updated the priorities of NCGA throughout 2021 into next year. Despite not having the Commodity Classic in person this year, McNinch talked about already being done in the planning for the 2022 Commodity Classic, which will be held in New Orleans.