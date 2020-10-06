WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Corn VP of Market Development and Policy Josh Roe
Josh Roe, Vice President of Market Development and Policy with Kansas Corn, joined on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. He looked at the importance of ethanol to corn demand. Roe also gave an update on the Kansas Corn Grant Program, which helps incentivize fuel retailers. He also looked at E15 fuel and the work of Kansas Corn to have E15 approved for year-round use in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Roe also gave updates on work being done to eventually get approval of E15 for use in California. He ended the program with an update on the introduction of the Next Generation Fuels Act of 2020, which is the first step in many to come for implementing a Low Carbon, High Octane Fuel Standard.